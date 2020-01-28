|
|
Albert R. "Bert" Lambert, 91, of Ligonier, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Apache Junction, Ariz. He was born June 7, 1928, in Latrobe, a son of the late William J. and Amanda Frye Lambert Sr. Bert owned and operated Lambert Fire Truck Repair in Latrobe for over 30 years. He had previously been employed by American LaFrance Co. When employed by Seagraves Fire Engine Co., he went to Saudi Arabia for several years to instruct them on the repair and operation of their fire engines. He served with the U.S. Army in Japan during World War II. Bert was a lifetime member of Ligonier Volunteer Fire Company, where he had served as chief engineer for years, and he was a member of Brethren Church of Waterford. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Madolyn Boyd Lambert in 2003; a brother, William J. Lambert Jr.; and a sister, Leslie Lambert. He is survived by his second wife, Barbara L. "Bobbie" Grime; a daughter, Karen (Samuel) Moltrup, of Etters, Pa.; a son, Mark A. (Cynthia) Lambert, of New Florence; a sister, Pauline Carnes, of Latrobe; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier. A service to celebrate Bert's life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Brethren Church of Waterford, with the Rev. John B. Shaffer officiating. Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery. The Ligonier Valley Veteran's Honor Guard will hold services in the funeral chapel at 7 p.m. Thursday, followed at 7:30 p.m. by Ligonier Volunteer Fire Company No. 1.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Ligonier Volunteer Fire Company, or to Brethren Church of Waterford. To offer a condolence or tribute to Bert or his family, please visit www. jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020