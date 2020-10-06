Albert V. Cefola Jr., 58, of Sewickley, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Albert was the cherished son of the late Albert and Patricia Cefola and brother of the late Edward Cefola. Albert will be missed by his loving niece, Maria Cefola, and devoted uncle and aunt, Jim and Mary (Cefola) Kane. A special thank-you to the staff at McGuire Memorial, New Brighton, and the Verland Foundation of Sewickley for a lifetime of care. There will be no visitation. A private interment will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Arrangements are entrusted to ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Albert's name to the Verland Foundation, 212 Iris Road, Sewickley, PA 15143.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store