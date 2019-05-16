|
Alberta Fay Egan, 73, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Jan. 16, 1946, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Doty B. and Mary Beatrice Rossi Stevenson. Prior to retirement, she was employed as head clerk for Goodwill Industries. She was Lutheran by faith. Alberta enjoyed crafting, baking and spending time with her grandkids. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, William Egan III; and her sister, Elizabeth "Dolly" Altman. She is survived by her loving family, William N. Egan, Douglas J. Snyder, Robin L. Booker (Ron Leapline) and Jamie Paul Snyder (Brittany); and her grandchildren, Savahanna Jordan Snyder, Kaiden Paul Snyder and Hayleigh Nicole Bruno.
Family and friends will be received from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. Friday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 16, 2019