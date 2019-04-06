Alberta J. Keller Myers, 97, of Ruffs Dale, died peacefully Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Excela Frick Hospital, in Mt. Pleasant. She was born Nov. 28, 1921, in Ruffs Dale, daughter of the late David and Lulu Billick Keller. Prior to her retirement, she worked with her husband, Charles, at the family business, Myers Farm Service, in Waltz Mill, Pa., as the bookkeeper. She was a former member of the Sewickley Presbyterian Church. Alberta enjoyed cooking, baking, crafting, square dancing with her husband and spending time with her many friends. She traveled often with her son, Brian, to various places throughout the world. She was well known as a seamstress. She loved going to Curves Fitness to work out and exercise and she religiously read her daily devotional prayers. She was preceded in death by both parents; husband, Charles I. Myers; three sons, Terry, Kelvin and Dennis Myers; and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by a son, Brian Myers, of Orlando, Fla.; one daughter, Charlene Campolongo and husband, Robert, of Morgantown, W.Va.; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, in the Sewickley Presbyterian Church, 260 Bells Mills Road, West Newton, PA 15089, with the Rev. Chuck MacPherson officiating. Interment will follow at the Mill Bell Cemetery, in West Newton.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be sent to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626, or Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68010. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary