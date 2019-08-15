|
|
Alberta M. Lavorini, 83, of Autumn Grove, formerly of Butler, passed away Aug. 13, 2019, at Autumn Grove Nursing Home. Alberta was born Dec. 8, 1935, in Butler; she was the daughter of Marino and Margaret Lavorini. Alberta attended St. Mary's of the Mount in Mt. Washington. She worked for Fisher Scientific. She was last employed with Heckett as a key punch operator and also at J.C. Penney in the evenings. Alberta enjoyed knitting, crocheting and playing bingo. Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her children, Linda Meager, of Kennerdell, and Phyllis Baran and her husband Jay, of Elizabeth; a brother, Donald Lavorini, of Butler; grandchildren, William Meager Jr. and his wife Renee, of Latrobe, Robert Meager, of Kennerdell, Alyssa Baran, of Richmond, Va., Eric Baran, of Washington, D.C., Christian Riley and wife Jennifer, of Baltimore, Md., and Anthony Venturella, of Florida; and one great-grandson, Winston G. Riley, of Baltimore, Md. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Elaine Ruggiero; and a son-in-law, William Meager Sr.
Services were private, and funeral arrangements were handled by LARRY E. McKINLEY FUNERAL HOME, Clintonville. Interment will take place at Concord Presbyterian Cemetery.
Friends may email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 15, 2019