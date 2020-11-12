Alberta (Permuka) Mates, 95, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Mates was born July 12, 1925, in Central, Pa., the daughter of the late John and the late Mary Frances Spearnock Permuka. Alberta was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church of Mt. Pleasant. She had been employed for more than 50 years as a sales clerk with the former George and Cunningham Hardware Store, of Mt. Pleasant. Alberta was an excellent baker, and enjoyed playing cards, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her loving family, her sons, David A. (Colette) Mates, of Scottdale, and John E. (Kimberly) Mates, of Monroeville; her beloved grandchildren, Ryan (Lori) Mates, Adam (Vickie) Mates, Maria Mates and Barbara Mates; and her very special great-grandchildren, Ethan and Carter Mates. Alberta is also survived by her brother, John Permuka Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Alberta was preceded in death by her husband, Emerson Mates, in 1994; and by her sisters, Rose Vrable, Ann Clawson and Frances Kern. In honoring Alberta's wishes, there will be no public hours of visitation. A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery for her family, with her pastor, the Rev. Robert Ellson, officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. The family would like to thank the staff of Medi Home Hospice, especially Amy, Tammy, Cheryl, Michelle, Marissa, Brenda and Alberta's close friends, Sue and Nancy for their care, compassion and kindness for Alberta. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made to Medi Home Hospice, 109 Crossroads Road at Route 119, Scottdale, PA 15683. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at: www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com
.