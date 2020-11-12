1/
Alberta Mates
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alberta (Permuka) Mates, 95, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Mates was born July 12, 1925, in Central, Pa., the daughter of the late John and the late Mary Frances Spearnock Permuka. Alberta was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church of Mt. Pleasant. She had been employed for more than 50 years as a sales clerk with the former George and Cunningham Hardware Store, of Mt. Pleasant. Alberta was an excellent baker, and enjoyed playing cards, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her loving family, her sons, David A. (Colette) Mates, of Scottdale, and John E. (Kimberly) Mates, of Monroeville; her beloved grandchildren, Ryan (Lori) Mates, Adam (Vickie) Mates, Maria Mates and Barbara Mates; and her very special great-grandchildren, Ethan and Carter Mates. Alberta is also survived by her brother, John Permuka Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Alberta was preceded in death by her husband, Emerson Mates, in 1994; and by her sisters, Rose Vrable, Ann Clawson and Frances Kern. In honoring Alberta's wishes, there will be no public hours of visitation. A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery for her family, with her pastor, the Rev. Robert Ellson, officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. The family would like to thank the staff of Medi Home Hospice, especially Amy, Tammy, Cheryl, Michelle, Marissa, Brenda and Alberta's close friends, Sue and Nancy for their care, compassion and kindness for Alberta. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made to Medi Home Hospice, 109 Crossroads Road at Route 119, Scottdale, PA 15683. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at: www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Galone-Caruso Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved