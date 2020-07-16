Albin Bertrum Kochanowski, 89, of Saltsburg, passed away surrounded by his family Monday, July 13, 2020, at his home in Conemaugh Township. He was born Nov. 26, 1930, and was a son of the late John and Victoria (Macko) Kochanowski Sr. in Avonmore. Albin was the devoted husband of 60 years to the late Helen (Cup) Kochanowski, who preceded him in death in February 2018. Albin grew up in Avonmore and learned the welding trade while proudly serving in the Army during the Korean War era in Co H&S 844th EAB at Fort Huachuca, Ariz. His engineering aviation battalion (EAB) was later assigned to the Air Force as a SCARWAF unit at Beale Air Force Base, Calif., and the Aleutian Islands, Alaska. Albin, along with his brothers, John Jr. and Walter, was a co-founder of Tri-Arc Manufacturing Co., a metal fabricating and step ladder manufacturer in Avonmore from 1959-1980. He later worked and retired from Winchester Industries in Saltsburg. He was a member of St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church, Saltsburg, for 63 years and was active with the Holy Name Society, Parish Council, tellers, and worked at numerous church bazaars. In 1960, Albin fabricated the metal cross that resides atop the church roof. He was a member of the Polish National Alliance Lodge 1234, Saltsburg American Legion Post 57, and a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Albin enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing. For years, he grew an abundance of tasty garlic, tomatoes and potatoes that he enjoyed sharing with neighbors and relatives. He was an expert at fixing and building things and liked the challenge of a new project. Albin was an avid Pirates and Steelers fan. He is survived by two daughters, Kathryn (Mark) Hemlick, of Lancaster, and Mary (Zenon) Dragosz, of Virginia; a son, Gregory (Catherine Nace) Kochanowski, of Saltsburg; granddaughters, Natalie and Gabrielle Hemlick; a sister, Virginia Gyenes, of Clarksburg; numerous nieces and nephews; and many extended family members. In addition to his parents and wife, Albin was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph, John Jr., Walter, Edward, William, Henry and Andrew Kochanowski; and sisters, Sophie Wirgnoivcz and Helen Gyenes. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church with Father John Harrold as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Matthew's Cemetery. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, all services are private and have been entrusted to CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Saltsburg. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church, P.O. Box 617, 505 Cambria Ave., Avonmore, PA, 15618; or VNA-Hospice of Indiana County, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
.