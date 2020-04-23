|
Alex C. Mannella, 87, of Vandergrift, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Pleasant Ridge Personal Care Home, Leechburg. Born Aug. 19, 1932, in Vandergrift, he was the son of the late David and Amelia "Mollie" (DeSalvo) Mannella. Alex was a 1950 graduate of Vandergrift High School and proudly served our country with the Army during the Korean War. He worked in maintenance for Allegheny Ludlum and also worked odd jobs, including time as a bartender at the Sons of Italy. Alex was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church. He loved sports and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan. Alex most enjoyed spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marie A. (Mannella) Francheski, and a brother-in-law, George Francheski. Alex is survived by his sister, Grace J. (Harold "Pete") Richey, of Oklahoma Borough; niece, Linda (Kent) Horrell, of Washington Township; nephew, David (Nancy) Francheski, of California; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Due to state mandates regarding the covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing. Private interment in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Vandergrift, will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., Vandergrift. The family would like to thank the aides at Pleasant Ridge for their kind and compassionate care throughout Alex's illness. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.