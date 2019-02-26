Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Alex J. Kronket


1949 - 10 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alex J. Kronket Obituary
Alex John "Chico" Kronket, 69, of Cook Township, passed away peacefully but suddenly Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Oct. 9, 1949, in Homestead, he was a son of the late Albert John Kronket and Helen (Vargo) Kronket. Chico retired from U.S. Steel Clairton Works in 2004, after which he spent much of his retirement working in the produce department at the Latrobe Wal-mart. He had also been employed as a security guard at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Chico was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed living in the countryside where he could feed the wildlife and watch the hummingbirds. He will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Chico is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jeanne W. (Clegg) Kronket, of Cook Township; two daughters, Melinda Kronket, of Port Vue, and Doreen Iscrupe and her husband, George, of Greensburg; one son, Matthew Kronket, of Cook Township; six grandchildren, Justin and his wife, Missy, Christian, Denzel, Isaac, Amanda, and Shane; three great-grandchildren, Justin Jr., Jordan, and Genevieve; his brother-in-law and hunting buddy, James Clegg, of Greensburg; and he is also survived by his beloved dog, Lola.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, with the Rev. William Schaefer officiating. Private interment will be at Bethel Cemetery, Cook Township.
To sign online guestbook, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
