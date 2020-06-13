Alexa R. Smalley
Alexa Rose Smalley, 18, of Greensburg, died Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was born April 2, 2002. Alexa was a student at Hempfield Area Senior High School. She was predeceased by her great-grandmother, Betty Morgan. Alexa is survived by her parents, David E. Smalley and Nichole Smalley; her birthmother, Diane; and several siblings, including Nathaniel Smalley and Ryleigh Smalley. She is also survived by grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Please be mindful that a limited number of people will be permitted in the building at one time. Please, no flowers. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to help defray costs. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
JUN
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248341421
