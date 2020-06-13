Alexa Rose Smalley, 18, of Greensburg, died Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was born April 2, 2002. Alexa was a student at Hempfield Area Senior High School. She was predeceased by her great-grandmother, Betty Morgan. Alexa is survived by her parents, David E. Smalley and Nichole Smalley; her birthmother, Diane; and several siblings, including Nathaniel Smalley and Ryleigh Smalley. She is also survived by grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Please be mindful that a limited number of people will be permitted in the building at one time. Please, no flowers. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to help defray costs. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 13, 2020.