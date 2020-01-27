|
Alexander F. Carnes, 84, of Champaign, Ill., died at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at home. Alex was born Jan. 27, 1935, in Youngwood, the son of Alexander Barclay and Harriet Funk Carnes. He married Connie Ambrose on Aug. 2, 1969, in Champaign; she survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Amy (Quint) Campbell, of Champaign; two grandsons, Parker and Jackson; one brother, Harry Marker Carnes, of Collingswood, N.J.; one sister, Mary Jo McAdams, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. Alex was a Navy veteran. He was a salesman for Baskin's, Redwood and Ross and Bergner's. He also owned and operated The Alma Mater Card and Gift Shoppe on the University of Illinois campus for 15 years. He loved the Panera coffee club, politics, and being a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Memorial contributions may be made to Carle Hospice or the . Condolences may be offered at www.morganmemorialhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 27, 2020