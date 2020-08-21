Alexander Kustra, 81, of New Stanton, Madison, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 31, 1939, in Herminie, son of the late John and Catherine Podafaly Kustra. Alexander was a graduate of the former Sewickley Township High School class of 1958. He then went on to join the Army, where he served during the Vietnam War, where he was an expert rifleman. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, in Herminie, the West Hempfield Post 53 American Legion, where he served as an officer, and the Herminie No. 2 Game Association. He was a machinist by trade. Alexander was very family oriented. He enjoyed hunting and helping anyone he knew with home improvement projects. He and his wife loved to travel. They went to places such as Aruba, Bermuda, Hawaii, Canada, Las Vegas and many other destinations with their family, Annie and Albert. He was preceded in death by both parents, four child siblings, John, Peter, Mary and Anna, and one brother, Harry Kustra. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ruth E. Gelet Kustra, of New Stanton, (Madison, Pa.), one daughter, Jayeann R. Hart and husband, David, of West Deer; three sons, Alexander Kustra (Vicki Pezzano), of Madison, Christopher Kustra and wife, Angelina, of Arona, and David Kustra and wife, Kimberly, of West Newton; two brothers, Michael Kustra, of Hahntown, Pa., and Nicholas Kustra and wife, Joan, of Greensburg; three sisters, Mary Ann Karr, of Darragh, Pa., Annie Lojas and husband, Albert, of Irwin, and Helen Kustra, of Herminie; six grandchildren, Jeffrey (Sarah), Christopher, Derrick, Anthony, David and Davilyn; one special great-grandchild, Avery; one brother-in-law, Donald Gelet, of Wyano; four sisters-in-law, Loretta Gelet, of Mt. Pleasant, Bernadine Gelet, of Fitz Henry, Barbara Cook, of Hannastown, and Donna (Bob) Karfelt, of Scottdale; and many nieces, nephews and their families. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. A parastas service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Divine liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the St. Mary's Byzantine Church, with Father Michael Huszti officiating. A graveside interment will follow at the Westmoreland Memorial Park Cemetery, in Greensburg, with the Armbrust Veterans accorded. Anyone wishing to attend Alexander's Divine Liturgy is asked to go directly to the church at 5, 2nd St. Herminie, PA 15637. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, masks must be worn at all times during visitation and church services, as well as social distancing protocol. A maximum of 25 people at a time is all that is permitted at the funeral home. Ronald A. Rich Jr., supervisor/FD. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com
.