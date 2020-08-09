Alexander Michael Trocheck-Griesbaum, 24, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. He was born Nov. 12, 1995, in Jeannette, the son of Trina Trocheck and Brandon Griesbaum. Alex was a roofer for Gary's Roofing Co., a graduate of Norwin Senior High School Class of 2014, and enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his Pap and Mema, Gary and Marilynn Trocheck; uncle, Gary "Gee" Trocheck; stepmother, Jamie Griesbaum; fiancee, Kayla Wolf; half-brother, Carter Griesbaum; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Services are private. Arrangements made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
.