1/1
Alexander M. Trocheck-Griesbaum
1995 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alexander Michael Trocheck-Griesbaum, 24, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. He was born Nov. 12, 1995, in Jeannette, the son of Trina Trocheck and Brandon Griesbaum. Alex was a roofer for Gary's Roofing Co., a graduate of Norwin Senior High School Class of 2014, and enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his Pap and Mema, Gary and Marilynn Trocheck; uncle, Gary "Gee" Trocheck; stepmother, Jamie Griesbaum; fiancee, Kayla Wolf; half-brother, Carter Griesbaum; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Services are private. Arrangements made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James W. Shirley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved