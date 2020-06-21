Alexander Mihalsky
1930 - 2020-06-17
Alexander Mihalsky, 89, of West Newton, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was born Dec. 28, 1930, in Sutersville and was a son of the late Ignatz Sr. and Natalie (Shatevich) Mihalsky. Alex proudly retired from the Navy. Surviving are a number of nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and -nephews; and great-great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Winifred (Howard) Mihalsky; sisters, Norma Rosnick, Mary Yetko and Elizabeth Abramchik; and brothers, Ignatz and Walter Mihalsky. As per Alex's wishes, there will be no visitation. Military honors will be accorded at 1 p.m. Saturday at J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. Burial will take place in California. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
724-872-6699
