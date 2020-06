Alexander Mihalsky, 89, of West Newton, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was born Dec. 28, 1930, in Sutersville and was a son of the late Ignatz Sr. and Natalie (Shatevich) Mihalsky. Alex proudly retired from the Navy. Surviving are a number of nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and -nephews; and great-great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Winifred (Howard) Mihalsky; sisters, Norma Rosnick, Mary Yetko and Elizabeth Abramchik; and brothers, Ignatz and Walter Mihalsky. As per Alex's wishes, there will be no visitation. Military honors will be accorded at 1 p.m. Saturday at J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. Burial will take place in California. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com