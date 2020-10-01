Alexander Paul "Alex" Naggy, 30, of Rillton, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. He was born Jan. 7, 1990, in Latrobe, the son of Randy A. Naggy and Pamela A. Clausner Gibasiewicz (Jeff). Alex graduated from Hempfield Area High School and earned a business degree from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. He was an all-around athlete who lived and breathed sports. Alex was an avid golfer and was a member of Hannastown Golf Club, where he recently won the Wednesday Night Men's League with his partner, Russ McWilliams. Alex enjoyed following Pitt sports and the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates. Alex worked as a logistics coordinator for R&R Express in Pittsburgh, where he was treated like family. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Gabriel and Mary Lou Naggy, and aunt, Nancy Bonanotte. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Jordyn Naggy; maternal grandparents, Jordan and Connie Clausner; aunts, Gretchen Szelong (Wally) and Linda Kaputa; uncle, Armand Bonanotte; stepbrother, Blake Gibasiewicz (Kris); stepsister, Lacey Gibasiewicz; and cousins, Scott, Jena and Alexa Szelong, Ally Kaputa, Gabrielle Nedzel (Andy) and their children, Cecelia, Charlotte (goddaughter) and Catherine Nedzel; and also many friends who Alex considered family. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9 until 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Charter Oak Church, 449 Frye Farm Road, Greensburg. Services will be held in the church at 11 a.m. Friday with Pastors Chris Livermore and Ben Phillips officiating. Everyone is asked to please wear a mask and social distance. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Alex's name to Charter Oak Church, at the address above. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com
.