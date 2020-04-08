Home

Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-2611
Alexander Widich Obituary
Alexander Widich, 97, of Ligonier, passed away Tuesday April 7, 2020. He was born Jan. 23, in Hecla, a son of the late John and Sophia (Yackich) Widich. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Tiberi Widich; and brothers, George, Donald and John Widich. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ligonier. He was a veteran of the Navy, serving during World War II. He retired from Florence Mining Co. in 1985. He is survived by his sisters, Mary Widich and Mildred Widich Vudragovich; his sons, Jonathan, Timothy and Jason Widich; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Private interment will be held in St. Vincent Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ligonier Valley Library, 120 W. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
