Alfonso K. Ciancio Jr.
1948 - 2020
Alfonso K. "Al" Ciancio Jr., 71, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Forbes Hospital. Born Aug. 17, 1948, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Juanita (Elmore) Ciancio and the late Alfonso K. Ciancio Sr. Al attended West Liberty University in West Virginia and later worked for Great Valley Auto Repair in North Versailles. He was a member of the Guffey Club in North Huntingdon. Al enjoyed watching baseball and football and loved his cars. In addition to his mother, Al is survived by his brothers, Rick (Rose), of Irwin, Phillip (Linda), of White Oak, and Timothy (Charmaine), of Arizona; niece, Kaitlyn Ciancio, of Irwin; nephews, Chad (Olga), of Trafford, and Phillip (Cathy), of Moon Township; and great-nephews, Jackson and Ivan. Family and friends will be received at 2 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A memorial service will begin at 2:15 p.m., and the Rev. John Elmore will officiate. Inurnment will be in Round Hill Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
02:00 PM
Jaycox-Jaworski Funeral Home
JUN
5
Memorial service
02:15 PM
Jaycox-Jaworski Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jaycox-Jaworski Funeral Home
2703 O'neil Blvd
McKeesport, PA 15132
4126644489
