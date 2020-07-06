Alfred A. "Fred" Crocker Jr., 64, of Ligonier, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born July 23, 1955, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Alfred A. "Coach" Crocker Sr. and Mary R. "Punky" (Sickora) Crocker. Fred was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, and was the owner and operator of Westmoreland Plastics, Latrobe. He was a graduate of St. Vincent College, class of 1977. Fred was an avid golfer and enjoyed memberships at Latrobe and Ligonier country clubs as well as the B.P.O. Elks No. 907. He loved to spend time with his family, and especially enjoyed trips with them to Ocean City, Md. Fred's gentle and humble personality, paired with a heart of gold, led him to always help others in need. He enjoyed giving, often anonymously, not seeking acknowledgement or thanks, but simply for the good feeling of helping others. He could also fix anything, and utilized those skills to help others, as well. He will certainly be lovingly remembered for those qualities that made him a friend to all. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Francis "Senator" and Margaret Haas; and his brother-in-law, John Haas. Fred is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary F. (Haas) Crocker, of Ligonier; two sisters, Joan Vince and her husband George, of Greensburg, and Judith A. Muchoney and her husband Steve, of North Huntingdon; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Thomas Haas and his wife Andrea, of North Huntington, and Patty Jackovitz, of Latrobe; several nieces and nephews, especially "Uncle's" crew, Ashley Nowicki and her husband David, Brad Jackovitz and his wife Tara, and Hailey, Alex and Madison Haas; his "minis," Gabbie and Brody Jackovitz; and his loving dog, Bella. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Vincent Basilica with the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, O.S.B., as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum at St. Vincent Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Vincent College, the Westmoreland County Food Bank or to Action for Animals. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
.