Alfred Daniel Novak Sr., 66, of Trafford, died Monday, May 27. 2019, after a two-plus-year battle with cancer. He was the son of the late William and Dorothy Novak. His passions were family, hunting, fishing, drag racing and work (self-employed flooring installer). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Andrea; his brothers, Ernest, William, Stanley and John; and his sisters, Patricia (Pattie Dee), Pauline and Marti. He is survived by his wife, Pamela (Pammy) Novak; his children, Alfred Novak Jr. (JoAnn), Pamela "Peanuts" Ellis (Ken), Cesar Solis (son-in-law), Dorothy "Dodie" Novak, Domingo Ayala (son-in-law), Danielle Sherback Demine (Donald) and Robert Sherback (son-in-law); his sister, Dorothy "Dottie" Showalter; his niece, Tammy Kemerer; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; as well as many other numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Steven L. Romiti, Dr. Jason P. Thomas and all the nurses and staff at Forbes Regional Hospital for the tender care and compassion provided.

There will be no public viewing or visitation. Final arrangements will be handled by JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St., State Route 130, Trafford.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary