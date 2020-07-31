Alfred E. "Al" Shoaf, 73, of Natrona Heights, passed away at the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia in Cabot on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was born March 12, 1947, in Philadelphia and was a son of the late Alfred and Pauline (Jonczak) Shoaf. Al was a graduate of Knoch High School and the New Castle School of Business. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the Navy from 1968-1969. Al started his working career as a printer for the Valley News Dispatch, then as a foreman at Allegheny Ludlum Steel in Brackenridge and retiring from Allegheny Raw Materials in Freeport. He was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Natrona Heights and the VFW Post 894 in Natrona Heights. Al coached softball for the Natrona Heights Baseball Softball Association. He enjoyed watching TV, trips to the casino, and was a black belt in karate. Al is survived by his wife of 52 years, Christine "Chris" (Balucha) Shoaf; children, Heather (David) Deane, of Arlington, Va., Nikki (Joe) Pirain, of Mt. Lebanon, and Jason (Andrea) Shoaf, of Harwick; grandchildren, Georgia and Violet Deane, Evan, Tyler and Max Pirain and Sawyer Shoaf; and by his sister, Helen Ezatoff, of Cabot. In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by his infant granddaughter, Scarlett Shoaf, and by his brother-in-law, David Ezatoff. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Most Blessed Sacrament Church with the Rev. Andrew Fischer as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please meet at the church. Burial will be private. Please adhere to all CDC guidelines of wearing of a face mask, social distancing and funeral occupancy, which is limited to 25 people at one time. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com
