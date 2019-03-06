Alfred H. "Al" Lackey, 85, of Sutersville, died Monday, March 4, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Aug. 12, 1933, in Greensburg, son of the late Alfred S. Harvey and Margaret E. (Steel) Harvey Lackey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, George O. Lackey. Al loved feeding birds and watching them from the porch. He also loved watching the deer and flocks of turkeys in the yard. He enjoyed collecting miniature tractors, cars, fire trucks, ambulances and police cars. Al is survived by his sister, Helen Lackey, and brother, George Lackey, with whom he resided. Al's kindness and smile will be dearly missed by his family and neighbors.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Richard Countryman officiating. Interment will follow in Mars Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mars Hill Baptist Church, 2302 Mars Hill Road, Irwin, PA 15642. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary