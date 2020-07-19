1/1
Alfred H. Lewis
1944 - 2020
Alfred H. Lewis, 75, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully at home Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born Oct. 16, 1944, in Dayton, Pa. He was the son of the late George Vernon and Marie Ann Baysek Lewis. In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joanne Laura (McCreary) Lewis, in June of this year. He proudly served our country in the Navy during the Vietnam War. Prior to retirement, Al worked as a silver plater for AMI Doduco and Metalor Co. Al enjoyed fishing, RV camping and the outdoors. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He is survived by a stepdaughter, Kathy Egloff; six grandchildren, Diana Amsler, Joe Amsler, Vince (Nikki Brooke) Crowe, Joseph Egloff, Chuck (Kellie) Crowe and Ricky (Brooke Suman) Crowe; and six great-grandchildren, Trisha, Nicole, Laura, James, Kameryn and Joe Joe. Funeral services for Al will be private with his family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter in Al's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
