Alfred W. Ferency
1933 - 2020
Alfred W. Ferency, of Murrysville, formerly of Coraopolis, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. He was born Oct. 6, 1933, son of the late Joseph and Mary Nehez Ferency. Al graduated from Duquesne University and served in the Air Force. Prior to his recent retirement, he was an auditor for the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. He was honored with many excellent achievement awards during his 35 years there. He was a member of Mother of Sorrows Church and owner of Foodlane in Munhall, from 1982-2008. Al is survived by his sister, Eleanor Ferency Hockenbery, of Sun City West, Ariz.; a nephew, Nicholas Lucyk, of Anthem, Ariz.; a niece, Patricia Finn, of Cave Creek, Ariz.; a niece, Karen Schiedermayer and great-niece, Kelly Schiedermayer, both of Appleton, Wis.; and a close friend, Mark Andrews, of Beaver Falls. Al was a caring, thoughtful and extremely generous man who will be missed by the ones who knew him. All funeral services will be held privately. Entombment will be in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Coraopolis. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
