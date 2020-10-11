1/
Alice Ann A. Morgan
1934 - 2020
Alice Ann Klostermeyer Erwin Morgan, born Nov. 13, 1934, died peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Greensburg. An avid reader, gardener and bird watcher, Alice Ann lived a wonderful life in service to others. A native of Charleston, W.Va., and graduate of Agnes Scott College, she held a master's degree from Presbyterian School of Christian Education. She started her family with her first husband, Reid H. Erwin, in New Bern, N.C., where he was minister at Neuse Forest Presbyterian Church. In 1968, the young family moved to Cherryville, N.C., where Reid was minister of First Presbyterian Church. After Reid's untimely death, Alice Ann took up teaching to support her family. She earned multiple teaching certifications from Lenoir Rhyne University and her teaching career spanned 25 years and multiple North Carolina Public schools. Blessed with a second marriage to Rev. Dr. Richard L. Morgan, she maintained a very active role in the Presbyterian Church, leading numerous bible study groups for the Abigail circle. In 2015, Redstone Highlands named her and her husband volunteers of the year for all their work in the community. The Morgans also traveled across the country conducting workshops to raise awareness and help seniors plan for the final years of their lives. Ultimately, they retired to North Huntingdon. Alice Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Katherine L. (Smith) and Howard R. Klostermeyer; brothers, Frederick and William Klostermeyer; and first husband, Reid H. Erwin Sr. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Dr. Richard L. Morgan; her son, R. Harding Erwin Jr. (wife Paige, daughters Savannah and Emma), and daughter, Anna Katherine Sever (husband Dave, daughters Brannon and ReidAnn). Stepsons, Randy (wife Debbie, children Ben, Catlin, Patrick and Daniel) and Rick Morgan (wife Cindy, sons Christopher and Thomas) also survive. A private service will take place later in October. KEPPLE- GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Redstone Benevolent Care, 126 Mathews St., Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 11, 2020.
