1/
Alice E. Reed
1952 - 2020
Alice E. Reed, 68, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, her family announces with great sadness. She passed peacefully in her sleep of natural causes. Alice E. Reed was born Feb. 8, 1952, in Penn. She was married to Jack A. Reed and had two sons. She is survived by ex-husband, Jack; and sons, Jeremy and Joshua. Per the selfless request of Alice, no services will be held. Those who had the privilege of knowing her can attest that a celebration of Alices life will be held continuously in the hearts of those who knew her best. She was loved, she is missed and she will always be remembered. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, Humane Society Road Route 119N, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 13, 2020.
