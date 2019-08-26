|
Alice G. (Cummings) Oberleitner, 98, of North Huntingdon, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. She was born Jan. 31, 1921, in Natrona Heights and was the daughter of the late Elmer and Goldie Cummings, of Freeport. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Oberleitner, of Herminie, in 2005. She is survived by her son, Fred Schrag and his wife, Connie, of Export; and two grandchildren, Lori Kerr, of Delmont, and Michael F. Schrag, of Champion.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alice's memory may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 305 Freeport St., Delmont, PA, 15626.
Please write "Alice Oberleitner" on the check memo line.
