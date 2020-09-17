Alice Jean Dawson, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the young age of 99. She was a World War II bride, marrying Donald R. Dawson in 1942. She is survived by her beloved children, Donna Edwards (Stephen), Kristine Gannon (Kevin), Timothy Paul Dawson (Pamela) and Pat Dawson; and grandchildren, Liam Gannon (Allison), Hayes Edwards (Brooke), Kelsey Dawson and Sean Dawson. Jean was proud to have lived long enough to know her great-grandsons, Rowan and Gavin. The family wants to thank her amazing caregivers for the comfort, kindness and love they brought, enabling her to stay in her Kim Plan home for 65 years, a wonderful neighborhood with loving, compassionate neighbors. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Norwin Library, 100 Caruthers Lane, Irwin, PA 15642; or to the Humane Society, Route 119 North, Greensburg, PA 15601, in honor of her favorite dogs, Jumby, Garrett and Cooper. Viewing will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home followed by a noon Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin. In accordance with covid regulations, masks are to be worn.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store