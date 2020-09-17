1/
Alice J. Dawson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Jean Dawson, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the young age of 99. She was a World War II bride, marrying Donald R. Dawson in 1942. She is survived by her beloved children, Donna Edwards (Stephen), Kristine Gannon (Kevin), Timothy Paul Dawson (Pamela) and Pat Dawson; and grandchildren, Liam Gannon (Allison), Hayes Edwards (Brooke), Kelsey Dawson and Sean Dawson. Jean was proud to have lived long enough to know her great-grandsons, Rowan and Gavin. The family wants to thank her amazing caregivers for the comfort, kindness and love they brought, enabling her to stay in her Kim Plan home for 65 years, a wonderful neighborhood with loving, compassionate neighbors. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Norwin Library, 100 Caruthers Lane, Irwin, PA 15642; or to the Humane Society, Route 119 North, Greensburg, PA 15601, in honor of her favorite dogs, Jumby, Garrett and Cooper. Viewing will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home followed by a noon Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin. In accordance with covid regulations, masks are to be worn.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved