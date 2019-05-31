Alice M. Ogg, 75, of Rillton, formerly of Fairview, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 17, 1944, in Meadville, daughter of the late John L. and Winifred (Joslin) Mischler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse A. Ogg Sr., and a brother, Dr. Forrest Mischler. Prior to her retirement, Alice was owner/operator of her candy and catering business located in Rillton for more than 20 years. She enjoyed cooking and baking. Alice loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Herminie United Methodist Church and was very involved with church functions. Alice is survived by her three sons, Forrest (LeeAnn) Ogg, of Rillton, John (Janice) Ogg, of West Newton, and Jesse Jr. (Tye) Ogg, of Girard; a daughter, Heather Keller and fiance, Tim Bryant, of Derry; special grandchildren, Amanda (Dan) Lewis, Cody Ogg and fiancee, Katrina Kalp, Hannah Ogg, David and John Keller, Kaitlyn Ogg, Ciersten Gumski, Cameron Rishell, James Jr., Justin and Cody Vargo; two sisters, Roberta (Kenneth) Steinhoff, of Albion, Naomi Burwell, of Florida; and sister-in-law, Shirley Mischler, of Erie; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and neighbors near and far.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251, at which time a funeral service will be held in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mars Hill Cemetery, Irwin.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2019