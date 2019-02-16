Alice M. White, 79, of North Versailles, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at UPMC McKeesport. She was born Feb. 17, 1939, in Spangler, Pa., daughter of the late Francis and Mary (Dutsar) Sherry. Alice was a member of Miller United Methodist Church and was an avid bingo player. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roland White; daughters, Janet White and Patty Pavel; son-in-law, David; and brother, Richard Sherry. She is survived by her sons, Roland and his wife, Vivian, Paul, Norman and Barry and his wife, Kim; daughters, Alice Greer and her husband, Leon, Tina Jobe and her fiance, Mitch and Sandra Schwaed and her husband, Brian; sisters, Leona Williams and Anna Mae (Jim) Bracken; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at noon Wednesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, in the funeral home chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . www.shirleyfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 16 to Feb. 28, 2019