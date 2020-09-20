1/1
Alice R. McCloskey
1924 - 2020-09-18
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Ruth (Eichelberger) McCloskey, 96, of Pitcairn, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Born June 19, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Annie (Betz) Eichelberger, and the wife of the late Thomas McCloskey. Alice spent most of her life as a homemaker, caring for everyone around her. She will always be known as a mother figure to everyone, not just her immediate family. She is survived by her children, Thomas (Grace) McCloskey, Stan (Gloria) McCloskey, Robert J. McCloskey and Darlene (Michael) Crivaro; grandchildren, Thomas Lee McCloskey, Michelle McCloskey, Stan (Norma) McCloskey II, Christine (Brigitte) McCloskey, Michael (Brittany) Crivaro II and Matthew (Dana) Crivaro; great-grandchildren, Taylor Lee Miller, Caysi (Ryan) McElhaney, Nash McCloskey, Baylee McCloskey and Elizabeth McCloskey; along with many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her son, Keith McCloskey. The family would like to send a special thanks to everyone at Gallagher Home Healthcare and Hospice for all the care and support that they gave Alice and her family. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, 412-856-4747. Due to the current health concerns, only 25 people will be permitted in the building at a time and masks are required. Interment will be at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
Send Flowers
SEP
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved