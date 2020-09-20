Alice Ruth (Eichelberger) McCloskey, 96, of Pitcairn, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Born June 19, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Annie (Betz) Eichelberger, and the wife of the late Thomas McCloskey. Alice spent most of her life as a homemaker, caring for everyone around her. She will always be known as a mother figure to everyone, not just her immediate family. She is survived by her children, Thomas (Grace) McCloskey, Stan (Gloria) McCloskey, Robert J. McCloskey and Darlene (Michael) Crivaro; grandchildren, Thomas Lee McCloskey, Michelle McCloskey, Stan (Norma) McCloskey II, Christine (Brigitte) McCloskey, Michael (Brittany) Crivaro II and Matthew (Dana) Crivaro; great-grandchildren, Taylor Lee Miller, Caysi (Ryan) McElhaney, Nash McCloskey, Baylee McCloskey and Elizabeth McCloskey; along with many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her son, Keith McCloskey. The family would like to send a special thanks to everyone at Gallagher Home Healthcare and Hospice for all the care and support that they gave Alice and her family. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, 412-856-4747. Due to the current health concerns, only 25 people will be permitted in the building at a time and masks are required. Interment will be at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. www.jobefuneralhome.com
.