Alice Y. (Held) Kruszek, 79, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in St. Clair Hospital. She was born to her parents, the late Louis and Mary Gibbons Held, and has been a lifelong resident of our community. Mrs. Kruszek worked for the former Citizens General Hospital in New Kensington for 28 years, where she eventually retired. Alice was a school crossing guard on Pearl Ave. for many years in Harmar Township and worked for the former Wally's Pizza, in Springdale. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Church, in Springdale, and enjoyed baking, swimming, walking, playing bingo with her friends and sewing. Alice was a warm, kind and caring mother, grandmother and wife and will truly be missed by all who knew her. Surviving her are her daughter, Linda (David) Liberatore Synowka and Jacqueline (John) Ankner; two grandsons, Michael John and Thomas Dylan; sister, Jean Fischer; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John S. Kruszek; sisters, Helen Meinert, Cecelia Pentarek, Annabelle Fox, Patricia Yeager and Lorraine Brawihide; brothers, Floyd, Bernard and Alex Held; and son-in-law, Carl Liberatore. Visitation and services and interment are private for the immediate family. Arrangements are entrusted to the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. www.jarviefuneralhome.com
