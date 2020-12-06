1/1
Allan L. Quear
Allan Lloyd Quear, 88, of Pitcairn, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Forbes Regional Hospital. He was the son of Wilbert and Ida Swaile Quear; brother of predeceased Frank, Gary, Richard, and Wanda Slepsky Swartz; surviving sisters, Carol Godor, Bettie (John) Capets, Brenda Boring Gorski and Louella (John) Miller; and sister-in-law, Carolyn. He is survived by two sons, Allan D. (Omayra) Quear and Jeffrey Quear, of Texas; as well as grandchildren, Allan F., Daniel, and Brittany Bailey; and great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Bailey and Mason Junge; as well as many nieces and nephews. Allan served in the Army and was stationed near Juneau, Alaska. He worked at Westinghouse Electric as an accounting/payroll clerk until his retirement, and also worked for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as a liquor store sales clerk. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, traveling, solving crossword puzzles, and especially loved fishing with his son and visiting the casinos where he seemed to always win. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at the GENE H. CORL FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Services will be held immediately following the visitation in the funeral chapel. Facial masks will be required, as well as social distancing. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Service
02:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
