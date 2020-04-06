Home

Allen B. Morgan


1947 - 2020
Allen B. Morgan Obituary
Allen B. Morgan, 72, of Greensburg, died Friday, April 3, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. He was born Dec. 9, 1947, in Greensburg and was a son of the late Blair and Mae (Anderson) Morgan. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Piad Casting Corp. Allen was an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War and was a member of the American Legion Post No. 981, South Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Laura. He is survived by his wife, Charlette L. (Cline) Morgan; his daughter, Marie Wampler and husband Bill, of Herminie; two sons, Scott Allen Morgan and fiancee Bobbie Fulmer, of Youngwood, and Allen Van Morgan, of Greensburg; several grandchildren; his brother, Samuel Morgan, of Jeannette; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Due to the present health concerns, there will be no public visitation. All services and interment will be private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.
