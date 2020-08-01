1/1
Allen Callahan M.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen Milan Callahan, 74, of Lower Burrell, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Veterans Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born May 30, 1946, in New Kensington, son of the late Lester and Gladys (Lann) Callahan. He worked for Allegheny Ludlum's West Leechburg mill for 33 years. He was a proud Marine Vietnam war veteran and a recipient of the Purple Heart. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, photography, watching his favorite TV show MASH, and he loved his pets and spending time outdoors. He enjoyed bringing happiness into people's lives through laughter, always saying "God put me on this earth to make people laugh." He loved his family dearly, especially his two daughters. He is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, Rebecca P. Merritts-Callahan; two daughters, Keri (Donnie) Noll, of Lower Burrell, and Kasi (Chuck) Crawford, of Lower Burrell; two stepchildren, Craig (Mandy) Merritts, of Tennessee, and Carly (Sam) Fisher, of Maryland; two grandchildren, Evan and Cadyn; four stepgrandchildren, Brian, Jeffrey, David and Mila; and a brother, Gary Callahan. Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 5th Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci owner/supervisor. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, Lower Burrell. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue
Arnold, PA 15068
7243371212
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved