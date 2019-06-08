Allen D. Geckle, 59, of Tarrs, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Allen was born Dec. 19, 1959, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Donald and Sara Labasky Geckle. Allen was self-employed, proprietor of Geckle Construction Co. He also was a member of the Polish Falcons, Mt. Pleasant, the Charleroi Italian Club, East Huntington VFD and Mon Valley APA pool league. He loved to visit the casinos, hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle. Surviving are his children, Heather Sleasman (Loreena Hernandez) and Brittany Thompson (Jesse); granddaughter, Brielle; brother, Tim Geckle; and sister, Tammy Dunn (Brian); and niece, Lexi Dunn.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday with the Rev. Richard Kosisko officiating. Interment will be in the Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Tarrs.

In addition to his parents, Allen was preceded in death by his fiance, Judy Thompson, and stepdad, George Cunnard.