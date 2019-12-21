Home

Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
412-824-4332
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
North Huntingdon, PA
Allen E. Harding Obituary
Allen E. Harding, of North Huntingdon, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 49 years to Linda (LoChiatto) Harding; loving dad of Tony (Kristin) Harding, David (Meighan) Harding and Christina (Jaison) Stankovich; special grandfather of Anthony, Donte, Kaylin, Ava, Tyler, Logan and Gabriel; brother of Clifford Harding and Janice Molina; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Harding was preceded in passing by his parents, Peter and Elizabeth Harding; eight siblings; and his beloved companion, Rocky. Mr. Harding was a loving and hardworking man. He enjoyed wrestling, especially with his grandchildren. He followed his dream, from working at the Mission Inn Store in Turtle Creek to owning and operating the Dairy Queen in North Versailles along with his loving and supportive wife, Linda.
Family and friends are welcome from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, 412-824-4332. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon. Please meet directly at the church on Monday. Mr. Harding will be laid to rest in New St. Joseph North Versailles.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 21, 2019
