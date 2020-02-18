Home

Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
Graveside service
Following Services
Twin Valley Memorial Park
Delmont, PA
Allen F. Leaghty


1952 - 2020
Allen F. Leaghty Obituary
Allen F. Leaghty, 68, of Export, died peacefully Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at home, with his beloved family by his side. He was born Jan. 25, 1952, a son of the late George and Isabelle (Wilson) Leaghty. Al was a truck driver and the owner/operator of Leaghty Truck Service in Export. He loved spending time with his family and he enjoyed trucks, trains and rebuilding engines. Al will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 44 years, Linda (Schimizzi) Leaghty; daughter, Victoria Kirr (Brad), of Alaska; and son, Allen A. Leaghty, of Ohio. Allen was the loving grandfather of River and Alder. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family and was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret; and brothers, Anthony, Patrick, Walter and Lawrence; and nephew, Don, who was like a brother to him. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Al will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Graveside services and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will follow.
