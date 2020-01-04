|
Allen H. Rizzi, 88, of Irwin, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 in Jefferson Hills. He was born April 29, 1931, in Herminie, son of the late Peter and Eva Couchenour Rizzi. Allen was a graduate of the Sewickley Township High School class of 1950. After high school, he went on to join the Navy, where he worked in the artillery division, serving on the USS Shangri-La as well as the USS Antietam during the Korean War. He then became a sheet metal worker for Pittsburgh Reflector and then for Union Switch and Signal Co. He was a member of Herminie United Methodist Church. Allen loved to travel with his wife. In their RV, they drove and visited every state in the United States as well as every provence in Canada. He enjoyed going to Renfro Village in Kentucky, hunting, fishing, gardening, working in the garage on anything that needed fixed and loved riding his John Deere tractor. He was very family oriented and enjoyed every second that he had with his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two daughters, Lorna C. Rizzi Dye and Shawn K. Rizzi; two sisters, Jane Fawcett and Betty Rizzi; and an infant brother, Pete. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Virginia Rizzi, of Herminie; one son, Sam Rizzi, of Herminie; one brother, Clarence Rizzi and wife, Helen, of North Huntingdon; three grandchildren, Joe Dye, of Texas, Sarah McGinnis and husband, Ryan, of North Versailles, and Jacob Rizzi and wife, Susan, of Belle Vernon; one sister, Geraldine Rothwell, of Herminie; and son-in-law, Rob Dye and wife, Lori, of North Huntingdon.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC. Route 136, Madison. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at at the funeral home, with Pastor Randy Landman officiating. Graveside interment will follow, with full military honors accorded by the Armbrust Veterans, at Westmoreland Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 4, 2020