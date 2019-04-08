Allen M. Willis Sr., 82, of Monroeville, died Friday, April 5, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Lorraine Klazak Willis; loving father of Sallee, Sherry, Patricia and the late Allen Jr.; stepfather of Michael, Nadine, Dale, Patti and Rick; and brother of Jane and the late Michael. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Al retired from the Municipality of Monroeville Public Works Department in 1996. He was an avid golfer and had also worked at Rolling Hills Golf Club for many years. He was involved with Plum Creek Monroeville Lodge 799, Free and Accepted Masons, and had attained the 32nd degree in the Scottish Rite. He enjoyed more than 30 years of sobriety to the end of his days, during which time he made all feel welcomed and treated everyone with friendly respect.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, with a reception to follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends of Pittsburgh by visiting www.thinkingoutsidethecage.com or to a Masonic (masoniccharitiespa.org/our-charities/). www.jobefuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary