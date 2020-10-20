Allen W. Prunty, 73, of Parks Township, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in his residence. A son of the late William Walter Prunty and Dortha (Klingensmith) Prunty, he was born Jan. 15, 1947, in Leechburg. Allen had been employed by Babcok & Wilcox as an electrician for 33 years and most recently by the Kiski Area School District as a bus driver for 10 years. He was an Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. Allen was a member of the Free Methodist Church in Kiski Township. He enjoyed woodworking, model trains and spending time with his family. Survivors include sons, Michael Prunty, of Vandergrift, Aric Prunty (Michele), of Kepple Hill; a daughter, Lori Lucas (Bob) of Eighty-Four; a stepson, Patrick Dunegan (Kristin), of Shaler; a stepdaughter, Collen Damico (Drew), of Virginia Beach, Va.; six grandchildren; brothers, Fred Prunty, of Leechburg, and Gary Prunty, of Ford City; a sister, Betty Shipman (Jack), of Leechburg; mother-in-law, Ann Bash, of West Leechburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marcia Ruth (Bash) Prunty, in 1994; his second wife, Cathy A. (Cochran) Prunty, in 2012; and brothers, William Walter Prunty Jr. and Paul Prunty. Friends will be welcomed by his family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Funeral ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the funeral home with the Rev. James V. Arter III officiating. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery, 706 Highland Ave., Apollo, with military rites conducted by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard. All visitors are asked to respectfully follow current state guidelines concerning pandemic measures of required face coverings, social distancing and gathering restrictions. Condolences to the Prunty family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com
