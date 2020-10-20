Allie D. Nelson, 94, formerly of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Jo-Ella's Personal Care Home, Scottdale. She was born May 31, 1926, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Clay L. and Dorothy Elizabeth (Welty) Deal. Allie and her husband, J. Gordon Nelson, enjoyed 55 years of marriage before his death in 2002. Allie devoted herself to home and family as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She belonged to Zion's Lutheran Church of Greensburg, where she participated in the Ruth Circle. Allie worked and volunteered at the former Westmoreland Hospital. Allie was the beloved mother of Dorean N. Petonic (David) and David G. Nelson; grandmother of Allison Petonic, Cara Petonic (Christopher Prieto) and Maura Petonic; great-grandmother of Maxwell Prieto; and sister of Constance Truxal (Edwin). Allie received long-term care for several years, and her family appreciates the care provided by her friends, Paula Geska and Linda Zgorecki; Joan Serwinski and the direct care workers of Jo-Ella's; and Medi Hospice. The immediate family held private services, with the Rev. Brian Chaffee officiating. Entombment took place in St. Clair Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. If desired, memorials may be made to Zion's Lutheran Church, 140 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601. Online condolences are welcome at www.kepplegraft.com
.