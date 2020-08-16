1/
Allie V. Markle
1917 - 2020
Allie Velma Markle, 103, of West Newton, passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, the date of her wedding anniversary. Allie is reunited in heaven with her husband, Harry H. Markle, daughter, Kathryn, and son, Harry Shepard. Born July 11, 1917, to Peola Shepard and Ola (Hudspeth) Markle, she lived her entire life in West Newton. During her life, she enjoyed sporting events of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, bingo, casinos, traveling, and watching the Pirates, Steelers, and Penguins. She was known for her delicious pies, mouth-watering nut rolls, and "Allie" buns. She was employed as a cook at various restaurants and retired from G.C. Murphy Co. in Greensburg in 1986 when the restaurant closed. Her pride and joy were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were brothers, Vernon "Bus," Glenn, Clyde, Wayne, and Alvin "Creamy"; and sisters, Anne Lassalle, Betty Keck, Alberta Mauk, and Ola Smouse Lute. Living to keep her memory alive are her sons, Glenn and wife, Toniann, and John and wife, Sandy; and daughters, Ruth Ann Lander, and Patricia and husband, Arthur Harvey; her grandchildren, Arthur Harvey Jr. and fiancee Stephanie, Timothy Harvey (Megan), Carl Lander III (Molly), Lydia Miller (Ed), Eric, Ross, and Troy Markle, and Kelly Blewett (Ken); her great-grandchildren, Allie, Sarah, Courtney, and Lucas Harvey, Kaitlyn and Callan Miller, and William, Caroline, and Emily Blewett; and a sister, Evelyn Bobbs. Due to the pandemic, services and burial will be private. Arrangements entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
724-872-6699
August 16, 2020
Patty, I remember your mom always with a smile on her face. My deepest sympathy to you and your family. Mary Delduca Wade
Mary wade
Friend
