Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Allison M. Roesch


1931 - 2020
Allison M. Roesch Obituary
Allison "Al" Martin Roesch, 89, of Greensburg, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was born Jan. 6, 1931, in Altoona, a son of the late Roman and Mary (Costlow) Roesch. He was a 1949 graduate of Altoona Catholic High School and a 1957 graduate of Penn State University. He was a veteran of the Army and served during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement in 1993, he worked for Allegheny Energy in Greensburg. He was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, in Latrobe, where he served as an usher and was a member of the former Holy Name Society and Social Club. He was a volunteer at the St. Vincent De Paul Store in Latrobe for the last 20 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, John, Jerome, Richard and Franklin Roesch; and his sisters, Marian Clemens and Lois Counsman, all of Altoona. He is survived by his wife, Joan (Serventi) Roesch; his children, Douglas (Michele) Roesch, of Pittsburgh, Lee Ann Thomas, of Bellwood, Pa., and Jeffrey (Andrea) Roesch, of Knoxville, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Christina Leopline, Jenessa Thomas, Dana Thomas, Alex Roesch, Abby Roesch and Owen Roesch; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Martin Roesch, of Phoenix, Ariz., George Roesch, of Herndon, Va., and Father David Roesch, of Hollidaysburg, Pa.; and a number of nieces and nephews. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services and interment in St. Vincent Cemetery were private. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1215 Jefferson St., Latrobe, PA 15650. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
