Allyson N. Puskar
1980 - 2020
Allyson Nicole Puskar passed away while vacationing in Myrtle Beach, S.C., one of her favorite places to visit. Upon graduating Sanderson High School in 1998, Allyson received her B.A. in education from Appalachian State University, where she proudly became a Mountaineer. Additionally, Allyson obtained several medical certifications from Miller-Motte College. In addition to the Mountaineers, she was an avid fan of the N.C. State Wolfpack, Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Her true love in the sporting world was tailgating with her family at N.C. State football games and traveling about with her brother, Eric, to many games and sporting events. After teaching high school English, she made a career change, entering the healthcare profession. Allyson was a certified phlebotomist and an EKG technician. Most recently, she developed a strong passion for taking care of the elderly as an in-home nursing aide. Allyson had a love for all things musical, from treasured trips with her mom to attend Broadway musicals and theater, to her involvement in numerous choirs and chorales. Most recently, she sang with the Johnston County Chorale. Her extensive travels took her all over world to places including Spain, Mexico, Ecuador, Puerto Rico, the Galapagos Islands and the Holy Land. She is survived by her mother, Carolyn Zabkar Puskar; brother, Eric Puskar (Laura); niece, Nastya Puskar; nephew, Alexander Battaglia; and uncles, Larry Zabkar (Carol) and Allen Zabkar (Joyce). Preceding her in death were, her father, Joseph Eugene Puskar; paternal grandparents, Steve and Irene Puskar; and maternal grandparents, Louis and Madge Zabkar. A funeral Mass will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church, 200 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, NC 27603. The family will receive friends following the service outside the church. A private family inurnment will be held at St. Raphael the Archangel Memorial Garden & Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that a donation be made in Allysons honor to your local organ procurement organization. Many lives have been blessed by Allyson being an organ donor. Condolences to the family may be made to bryan-leefuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 30, 2020.
