Alma Arlene Patton, 96, of Connellsville (Bullskin Township), passed away at 1:40 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at her residence. Alma was born March 29, 1923, in Mill Run, Springfield Township, a daughter of the late Harry Reid and Cosey Irene (May) Prinkey. She married Robert B. Patton Sept. 20, 1947, and he preceded her in death Jan. 24, 2018. Alma was a loyal pastor's wife, a devoted homemaker and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She graduated from Connellsville High School, Class of 1941, and was a longtime and faithful member at the Mt. Olive Evangelical Church. Alma's life was devoted to her family and church. Alma will be sadly missed by her loving family; her five children, James C. Patton and his wife, Linda, of Somerset, Virginia P. Hodge and her husband, John, of Connellsville, Barbara A. Patton, of Connellsville (whose fiance, Jim Dugger passed away Feb. 25, 2017), Patricia A. Burkhart and her husband, David, of Dawson, and Kevin S. Patton and his wife, Victoria, of Monroeville; her grandchildren, Michelle Keslar (Chris), Michael Hodge (Tabetha), John R. Patton (Morgan), Sarah Plant (Christopher) and Andrew Burkhart; her great-grandchildren, Alex, Courtney, Noah, Brooke, Danielle, Jesse, Rebekah, Samuel, Alma, Aras and Elsie; her sister, Virginia Work, of Mill Run; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses, RW Prinkey (Thelma), Millicent Prinkey, Eugene Work, Ruth Prinkey and Helen Crouse.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 742-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com., GPS: N40 degrees, 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278. Family and friends will be received 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel. Additional viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in Mt. Olive Evangelical Church, (Route 982, Connellsville) where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Lee Maley officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Olive Evangelical Church. The family extends appreciation to Amedysis Hospice, especially Sharon, Charlie and Pastor Lee. Love Lasts Forever!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019