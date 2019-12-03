Home

Alma F. Sroka


1923 - 10
Alma F. Sroka Obituary
Alma F. Tomko Sroka, 96, formerly of North Huntingdon, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Calabash, N.C. She was born Oct. 6, 1923, in Braddock, a daughter of the late Charles and Rachel (Weimer) Rothrauff. Alma was a former member of St. Agnes Parish and she enjoyed ballroom dancing and taking trips to the casinos. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Sylvester Tomko, and her second husband, Walter Sroka. She is survived by her sons, Thomas Tomko, Gregory Tomko and his wife, Barb; daughter, Suzanne Kelly and her husband, Mike; brother, Ronald Rothrauff; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 3 to Dec. 12, 2019
