Alma Jane (Hamill) Tosh, 103, of Deland, Fla., formerly of Ligonier, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born Jan. 15, 1917, in Ligonier, a daughter of the late James S. and Margaret B. (Paterson) Hamill. Prior to her retirement, she worked at Ligonier Valley School District for 33 years as an elementary school teacher. She was a member of the Ligonier Business and Professional Women, the Order of the Eastern Star Fort Ligonier Chapter, and a Founding Member of the Fort Ligonier Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was very skilled at knitting and crocheting, and enjoyed doing craft work. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Arthur W. Tosh; her brothers, Hugh Charles Hamill, John Paterson Hamill, M.D. and David Graham Hamill; a nephew, John Francis Hamill; and a niece, Margaret L. Hamill. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Services and interment in Ligonier Valley Cemetery will be private for the family. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 5, 2020.