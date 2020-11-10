Alma Jean Jenniches Tobin, 86, of Lower Burrell, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 7, 1934, in New Kensington, daughter of the late Albert G. and Alma Elizabeth Garvey Jenniches. Jean lived in Lower Burrell her entire life and was a graduate of Ken-Hi. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church and also worked at Bacharach United Technologies for 25 years. She loved playing the organ and enjoyed flower gardening, traveling, and having her family and friends around. Jean was a loving and devoted mother and is survived by her son, Calvin Jeffrey (Chris) Tobin, of Allegheny Township; daughters, Cynthia J. (Bobby) Young, of Shelocta, Beth E. Tobin Meyer, of Allegheny Township, Susan L. Tobin, and Barbara A. Tobin Gause, of Tucson, Ariz.; brother, Samuel P. (Darlene) Jenniches, of Lower Burrell; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and best friend, Marie Troutman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Calvin Tobin; son, Jody Lynn Tobin; and brothers, Albert Jenniches, Robert L. Jenniches, and David C. Jenniches. The family would like to thank the staff of Gallagher Home Health and Heartland Hospice for the outstanding care and compassion provided to Jeanie, with a special thank you to Dr. Pal Muthappan and Dr. Parminder Sharma, Father Kenneth Zaccagnini for the many visits he made to Alma, and the Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. Viewing will be from 9 a.m. until prayers of transfer at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Funeral Mass will follow at noon in St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell. Private entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lower Burrell. rossgwalker.com
