Alma S. Jennings, of Greensburg, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the age of 83. Alma was born February 1937, the daughter of the late Dante and Adama Salvetti. She attended Aspinwall High School and graduated from Chatham College in 1959 with a degree in music. After teaching music, she went back to college and earned her nursing degree. She worked as a nurse at Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg for 15 years until her retirement. On Dec. 30, 1961, she married Brook H. Jennings. They raised two children, their daughter, Kathy, and their son, Brook. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Alma is survived by her husband of 58 years, Brook H. Jennings; her loving children, daughter Kathy Sowinski, of Greensburg, and Brook Jennings, of Doylestown, and his family, including wife Christine, and grandson Walker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dante, and her son-in-law, Matthew. She was beloved by all and will be greatly missed. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St. in Greensburg. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Services and interment will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com
.