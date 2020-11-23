1/1
Alma S. Jennings
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alma S. Jennings, of Greensburg, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the age of 83. Alma was born February 1937, the daughter of the late Dante and Adama Salvetti. She attended Aspinwall High School and graduated from Chatham College in 1959 with a degree in music. After teaching music, she went back to college and earned her nursing degree. She worked as a nurse at Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg for 15 years until her retirement. On Dec. 30, 1961, she married Brook H. Jennings. They raised two children, their daughter, Kathy, and their son, Brook. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Alma is survived by her husband of 58 years, Brook H. Jennings; her loving children, daughter Kathy Sowinski, of Greensburg, and Brook Jennings, of Doylestown, and his family, including wife Christine, and grandson Walker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dante, and her son-in-law, Matthew. She was beloved by all and will be greatly missed. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St. in Greensburg. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Services and interment will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248371201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved