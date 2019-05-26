Aloysius D. "Al" Idzik, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Excela Health-Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Mr. Idzik was born April 28, 1929, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Joseph and Mary Wloch Idzik, and one of nine children. He was a member of Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church. Al worked for the General Motors Corp. as an assembler for more than 39 years. He served in the Army during World War II. He enjoyed his coffee, liked a good glass of wine, and loved working in his yard. His most special times, however, were those spent with his very special great-granddaughter, Harlow. Al is survived by his loving family, his grandsons, Dr. G. Logan Douds and his wife, Staci, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Ryan J. Douds and his wife, Lacey, of Mt. Pleasant; and by his great-granddaughter, Harlow, the light of his life. He is also survived by his son-in-law, Gregory Douds, of Las Vegas, Nev. In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by his wife, Bernadine V. Ponzurick Idzik, in 2008; and by his daughter, Veronica Jacqueline Douds, in 1998.

Honoring Al's wishes, there will be no hours of public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Visitation Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev Richard J. Kosisko officiating. Everyone is asked to go directly to the cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant.

