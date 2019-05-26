Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Resources
More Obituaries for Aloysius Idzik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aloysius D Idzik


1929 - 04 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Aloysius D Idzik Obituary
Aloysius D. "Al" Idzik, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Excela Health-Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Mr. Idzik was born April 28, 1929, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Joseph and Mary Wloch Idzik, and one of nine children. He was a member of Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church. Al worked for the General Motors Corp. as an assembler for more than 39 years. He served in the Army during World War II. He enjoyed his coffee, liked a good glass of wine, and loved working in his yard. His most special times, however, were those spent with his very special great-granddaughter, Harlow. Al is survived by his loving family, his grandsons, Dr. G. Logan Douds and his wife, Staci, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Ryan J. Douds and his wife, Lacey, of Mt. Pleasant; and by his great-granddaughter, Harlow, the light of his life. He is also survived by his son-in-law, Gregory Douds, of Las Vegas, Nev. In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by his wife, Bernadine V. Ponzurick Idzik, in 2008; and by his daughter, Veronica Jacqueline Douds, in 1998.
Honoring Al's wishes, there will be no hours of public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Visitation Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev Richard J. Kosisko officiating. Everyone is asked to go directly to the cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant.
To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 26 to May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
Download Now